MESA & LBRT SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Class Period: Mesa securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement') issued in connection with the Company's August 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO")

Deadline: June 1, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Class Period: Liberty securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Liberty's January 17, 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering")

Deadline: June 2, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) the Company's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.