Photronics to Report Second Quarter Earnings

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2020 10:00am   Comments
BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to announce financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 before the market opens.

Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investor" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada. It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
R. Troy Dewar, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(203) 740-5610
tdewar@photronics.com 

