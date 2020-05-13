Christie & Co, EY, Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group and Starwood Capital Group Among the Hospitality Leaders to Speak at Questex's Hospitality Insights: In Sync Virtual Event

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality is a human powered industry, driven by connections, emotions and interactions. Questex 's Hospitality Insights will host the In Sync virtual event on May 18-19 to bring the world's most influential leader in hospitality together.



In Sync will offer 15 sessions and eight interactive Q&A sessions equaling six hours of content that will include candid discussions from CEOs about the issues created and the actions delivered as a result of COVID-19; a range of investors will examine the crisis and discus the emerging opportunities; compelling presentations from keynote speakers; an understanding of how technology will change our lives following the pandemic; and an assessment of the future of the experience economy. The event will help hospitality leaders guide and shape business decisions.

"Never has there be a more vital moment to join together and share leadership in thought and creativity, hope for the future and celebration of the collective sense of community that this crisis has created. We've developed an outstanding digital program that will cover all of the critical information hospitality leaders need to know as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director, EMEA, Questex.

To apply for registration click here .

In Sync's exclusive line up of speakers includes:

Amal Del Monaco, Head of Sector Specialists , AXA IM - Real Assets

Head of Sector Specialists Sébastien Bazin, CEO, AccorHotels

John Brennan, CEO, Amaris Hospitality

David Kong, CEO, BWH Hotel Group

Laura Brinkmann, Vice President, Brookfield

Jileen Loo, Senior Director, CBRE Hotels

Ramsey Mankarious, CEO, Cedar Capital

Carine Bonnejean, Managing Director – Hotels, Christie & Co

Thomas Willms, CEO , Deutsche Hospitality

Winnie Chiu, President & Executive Director, Dorsett Hospitality International

President & Executive Director, Andreas Ewald, Founder and Managing Partner, Engel & Völkers Hotel Consulting

Founder and Managing Partner, Cyril Ranque, President, Travel Partners Group, Expedia Group

Yousef Wahbah, Managing Partner, Global Hospitality Leader - MENA Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction Sector Leader, EY

Russell Kett, Chairman, HVS

Chairman, Simon Vincent, President Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton

Michael Grove, Managing Director, EMEA, HotStats

Keith Barr, CEO, IHG

Nicholas Northam, EVP International , Interstate Hotels & Resorts

EVP International Philip Ward, CEO Hotels & Hospitality Group EMEA, JLL

CEO Hotels & Hospitality Group EMEA, Girish Jhunjhnuwala, Founder and CEO, Ovolo Hotels

Founder and CEO, Anders Nissen, CEO, Pandox

CEO, Simon French, Chief Economist, Panmure Gordon & Company

Olivier Harnisch, Head of Hospitality , Public Investment Fund

Head of Hospitality Puneet Kanuga, Head of Hospitality Investments, Queensgate Investments LLP

Federico J González, President & CEO, Radisson Hotel Group

Kike Sarasola, President and Founder, Room Mate Group

Robin Rossmann, Managing Director, STR

Peter Heule, CEO, Short Stay Group & Yays

Cody Bradshaw, MD, Head of International Hotels , Starwood Capital Group

MD, Head of International Hotels Adam Sacks, Founder and President, Tourism Economics

Piyaporn Phanachet, CEO , U City PCL

CEO Hubert Viriot, CEO, Yotel

