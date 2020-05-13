Husson University Commencement Video to Recognize Largest Graduating Class in History

BANGOR, MAINE, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to assist the Class of 2020 and their families in celebrating students' academic achievements, Husson University announced today that it emailed a link to students on May 12, 2020 that connected them to a commencement video posted on their website. Produced by Husson University's New England School of Communications, the video is designed to complement, rather than replace, the University's 121st Annual Commencement Exercises.

These exercises, filled with the traditional pomp and circumstance, have been rescheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center due to restrictions on public gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, the graduate hooding ceremony for students receiving master's degrees or doctorates has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Newman Gymnasium. By rescheduling, the University hopes to provide every student with the opportunity to receive the public recognition they deserve for completing their degrees.

The celebratory graduation video released on May 12 includes:

Remarks from the President

Remarks from Husson University's Board of Trustees Chair

Recognition of the valedictorians and salutatorian

The full list of all graduates, their honorary titles and hometowns accompanied by appropriate commencement music.

With 864 individuals earning a record 1068 undergraduate and graduate degrees, the Class of 2020 is Husson University's largest graduating class in its 122-year history.

"Commencement is an important milestone in the lives of our graduates," said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, PhD. "With the completion of their degrees, our students are now embarking on a new journey as independent, working professionals. While, the coronavirus pandemic will not allow us to celebrate our traditional commencement until the fall, we want to make sure our students still get the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work now."

During the video presentation, all of the graduates' names and degrees scroll up the screen. By doing this, the University hopes to give every graduate some time in the spotlight.

The graduation video is a pre-recorded presentation. This provides graduates and their family members with the opportunity to gather together and view the presentation at a convenient time that fits into their schedule.

More about the Commencement Video:

The video presentation recognizes individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University's College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, College of Science and Humanities, and the New England School of Communications (NESCom).

To view the commencement video, go to https://www.husson.edu/academics/commencement.

"My hope is that this video presentation gives our graduates and their families the tremendous sense of pride and accomplishment that comes with the completion of a Husson University degree," said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and Provost. "Our faculty and staff look forward to appropriately honoring our students, in person, when we're able to gather together in the fall. While we are currently separated due to the coronavirus, we will always be united as members of our Husson University family."

