Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trillium Therapeutics to Present Data on CD47 Blocker TTI-622 in Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

Globe Newswire  
May 13, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. ("Trillium" or the "Company") (TSX:TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present data on its novel CD47 checkpoint inhibitor, TTI-622, at the Developmental Therapeutics Session of the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program to be held May 29-31, 2020. The presentation will highlight a first-in-human study evaluating TTI-622 in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma.

Presentation details are as follows:

Presenter: Krish Patel, MD
Title: Ongoing, First-in-human, Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of the Investigational CD47-blocker TTI-622 in Patients with Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma
Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy
Abstract: 3030
Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #94)

The poster will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET. A copy of the poster will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of Trillium's website.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a "do not eat" signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Company Contact:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com