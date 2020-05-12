Market Overview

Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
OTTAWA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2020. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston Media inquiries:
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Simon Doyle
613-599-8600 613-599-8600 613-599-8600 x 2205

