Atreca Announces Participation in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ:BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.

