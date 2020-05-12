



Information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 04/30/2020 54,927,187



Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187







Total net* of voting rights: 54,883,962





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

