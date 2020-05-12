Meritage Homes Virtual Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 18, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) management will be presenting virtually to investors at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The event will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the Meritage Homes website http://investors.meritagehomes.com or directly at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding20/sessions/31436-meritage-homes/webcast .

Participants should access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event for the audio link and any accompanying materials. Archived versions of the presentations will be available on this site for 30 days following the presentation.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

