High Arctic to Announce First Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
May 12, 2020 1:38pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic") will release its first quarter results on Thursday May 14, 2020 after markets close.

Financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.haes.ca and SEDAR after the results are released, after market, Thursday May 14, 2020. Note that no conference call is scheduled for this quarter. 

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWO". The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The North American operations provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

For further information contact:

Michael J. Maguire   Christopher Ames
Chief Executive Officer    Vice-President Finance & Interim CFO
P: (587) 318-3826   P: (587) 318-2218
E: mike.maguire@higharctic.com.au   E: chris.ames@haes.ca

Primary Logo

