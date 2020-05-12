DEADLINE ALERT for XELA, ANAB, I, BBBY: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

﻿﻿BENSALEM, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Class Period: March 16, 2018 - March 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 22, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Exela's previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Exela's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Class Period: October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time; (2) key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

Class Period: November 5, 2019 - November 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by selling Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that the FCC opposed Intelsat's proposal and instead favored a public auction of the C-Band.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

