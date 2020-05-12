REMINDER: Block & Leviton Investigating Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. ("CVGI") (NASDAQ:CVGI) and certain of its officers for issuing false financial results. Investors who purchased CVGI shares should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation .



CVGI recently announced that its financial results for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. CVGI's Audit Committee has determined that costs of revenues were understated and net income and diluted earnings per share were overstated during these years. CVGI's share price fell over 38% over the next two trading days, to close at just $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020.

If you purchased or acquired shares of CVGI common stock and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, or via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/cvgi .

