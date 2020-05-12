German American Bancorp, Inc. to Provide Teleconference of 2020 Annual Meeting

JASPER, Ind., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:GABC) announced today that it has added teleconference capabilities for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 6:30 P.M., Eastern Time. The Company has decided to offer this additional option to protect the health and safety of its employees, directors and shareholders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Company currently plans to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as presented in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement first mailed to shareholders on or about April 16, 2020, the meeting will be strictly limited to the formal business purposes described in those proxy materials. The Company encourages all shareholders to access the Annual Meeting via teleconference, rather than attending the meeting in person to minimize the health and safety risks to everyone involved.

Please note that while shareholders will be able to listen to the meeting via teleconference, they will not be able to vote, or revoke a proxy, or ask questions via this manner of participation. Therefore, to ensure that your vote is counted at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to complete and return their proxy cards or direct their brokers, banks or nominees to vote their shares (if applicable), or to otherwise vote by Internet or telephone by following the instructions in the proxy materials.

Shareholders of record may still attend the meeting and revoke their proxy at any time before it is voted; however, as stated above, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to consider the safety of everyone involved, as well as any existing governmental orders, and avoid attending the meeting in person.

To listen to the live teleconference, shareholders should dial 1-888-886-7786. Those shareholders planning to listen should connect to the teleconference at least ten (10) minutes prior to the start of the meeting. For any questions relating to accessing the teleconference, please contact Investor Relations at (812) 482-1314.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 75 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties, eight counties in Kentucky and one county in Tennessee. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.

Bradley M Rust, Executive Vice President/CFO of German American Bancorp, Inc.

(812) 482-1314