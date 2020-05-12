Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 249.87 Billion by 2026 Owing to Increasing Adoption and Popularity of 5G Technology says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 249.87 Billion by 2026 on account of the increasing adoption of 5G technology worldwide. Wireless infrastructure is a total combination of key standards such as connectivity solutions, connectivity principles, and communication assets. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Wireless Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Connectivity Type (5G, 4G & LTE, 3G, 2G, and Satellite), By Infrastructure Type (Small Cells, Mobile Core, Macro-cell, Radio Access Networks (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Backhaul, and SATCOM), By Platform (Government & Defense, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026," the market value stood at USD 121.80 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2026.



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get Short-Term And Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/wireless-infrastructure-market-102741







Objectives of the Report

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth parameters such as restraints, drivers, upcoming opportunities, and challenges. It also provides details of the market segmentation table based on factors such as connectivity, infrastructure, platform, and region. The report provides insights into the market, significant industry developments, and current wireless network infrastructure market trends. In addition to this, the report highlights the competitive landscape of the market, base and predicted market figures, the list of players functioning in the market, and the main strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.



Market Drivers



Advent of Digitalization in Various Sectors will Drive Market

The increasing penetration of the internet of things worldwide is the key factor propelling the wireless infrastructure market growth. This, coupled with the advent and the increasing popularity of 3G, and 4G technology is also boosting the market. In addition to this, the rapid adoption of IoT based electronic devices and the rise in mobile data traffic will also help the market gain impetus in the future. Moreover, the advent of digitalization in other industries such as aerospace and defense and others are also projected to aid in the expansion of the wireless infrastructure market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the need for large capital investment and the complex design and architecture of wireless network systems may pose a major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for high-speed internet data connectivity will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wireless-infrastructure-market-102741





Competitive Landscape:



Company Collaborations will Bode Well for Players

A handful of players are holding a significant position in the global wireless infrastructure market. These include companies such as NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Growth of the companies mentioned above is attributed to the presence of a diverse portfolio of wireless products, hardware, software solution, and equipment coupled with the massive investments on R & D. Besides this, players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts to attract high wireless infrastructure market revenue in the forecast duration.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Wireless Network Infrastructure Market include:

Ciena Corporation

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

ZTE Corporation

Altran Technologies.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Other Vendors



Regional Segmentation:



Increasing Number of Internet Users will Help the Asia Pacific Earn Significant Revenue

Regionally, North America earned the dominant heterogeneous network infrastructure market share with a revenue of $43.0 billion earned in 2018. Growth of this region is attributable to the presence of large manufacturing companies and service providers in the region. Europe ranks second owing to the presence of technology giants such as Ericson, Deutsche Telekom, and Three UK, among others. The Asia Pacific market on the other side is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the notable rise in internet users and commercial mobile subscribers in emerging nations such as China and India. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to rise at a significant CAGR in the forecast period on account of the rising growth of the tourism sector and the expansion of this market in the entire region.



Quick Buy - Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102741





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Connectivity Type

5G 4G & LTE 3G 2G SATCOM



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wireless-infrastructure-market-102741







Major Industry Developments of the Heterogeneous Network Infrastructure Market include:



October 2018 – The UK-based company 3i Infrastructure Plc received investments from Wireless Infrastructure Group for an efficient network system across the UK region.

April 2019 – 30% minority stakes in Vertical Bridge Holdings LLC was purchased by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for enhancing their market position in the North American market.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Connected Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Systems and Solutions), Connectivity (Inflight, Air to Air, and Air to Ground Connectivity), Application (Commercial and Military), Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, and L-Band) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026



Small Satellite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, and Nano Satellite), By Component (Structure, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel and Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, and others), By Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Technology Development, and Others), By End User (Commercial, Military, Civil, and Government) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



5G in Aviation Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (5G Airport and 5G Aircraft), Technology (FWA, URLLC/MMTC, and eMBB), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)), 5G Services (Airport Operations, and Aircraft Operations), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Avionics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By System (Hardware Systems (Flight Management System (FMS), Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS), Electrical System, Emergency System, Health Monitoring System, Collision Avoidance System, Weather System) and Software Systems), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets, General Aviation), End-Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Military Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Military Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Land Radar, Naval Radar, and Airborne Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, and Very Short), By Application (Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Weapon Guidance, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection), By Frequency Band (UHF/VHF, L-Band, S-Band), By Components (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026







About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





