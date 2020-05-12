Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference Webcast

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that Jack A. Hockema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference Webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at approximately 1:50pm Eastern time and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://investors.kaiseraluminum.com/events.cfm . A copy of the presentation will be available for download prior to the start of the webcast. An audio archive of the conference presentation will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60 days following the live webcast.

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

