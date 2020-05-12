Enzo Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Methods of Producing Monoclonal Antibodies Against Osteoporosis Drug Target Sclerostin

NEW YORK, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the recent issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,626,170 entitled Sulfonated Sclerostin, Antibodies, Epitopes and Methods for Identification and Use Therefor. The patent is directed to methods for producing monoclonal antibodies against specific regions of human Sclerostin, a protein that is a negative regulator of bone growth. Inhibition of Sclerostin using monoclonal antibodies can be used to promote bone growth for the treatment of osteoporosis.

U.S. Patent No. 10,626,170 is a member of a broader U.S. and international patent family that includes issued patents and pending patent applications directed to antibodies and their use in inhibiting Sclerostin as well as small synthetic peptides and their use in inhibiting Sclerostin in the treatment of bone disorders such as osteoporosis.

Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo commented: "Osteoporosis is a prevalent disease affecting millions of Americans. This patent is the latest to arise from Enzo's work demonstrating a critical regulatory role for two sulfation sites that are present in the human Sclerostin protein. To our knowledge, this new class of antibodies could provide an alternative to other therapeutic antibodies used by competitors. Significantly, we have also shown that synthetic peptides having sequences derived from these regions can, themselves, inhibit the interaction between Sclerostin and its receptor and, thus, could potentially also be used as therapeutics."

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), approximately 54 million Americans have osteoporosis and low bone mass, placing them at increased risk for osteoporosis. Further, according to the NOF, studies suggest that approximately one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to osteoporosis.

