Mustang Bio Announces Presentations at 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

WORCESTER, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") (NASDAQ:MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the virtual 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ("ASGCT"), being held May 12-15, 2020.



Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, "We are extremely pleased with the strides forward that our researchers have made in gaining greater insights into our innovative CS1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy (MB-104), which we previously licensed from City of Hope. We commend them on their poster presentations at ASGCT and look forward to learning more as they continue their research to optimize our clinical trials."

Details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: CS1 Targeted CAR-T Cells (MB-104) for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Shows Antitumor Activity Sparing Normal T-Cells Despite the Common Expression of CS1

Session: Cell Therapies

Abstract number: 421

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM ET

Room: Exhibit Hall C & D

Authors: Nathan Gumlaw, Aviva Joseph, James Edinger, Ekta Patel, Research and Translational Sciences, Mustang Bio, Worcester, MA

This poster describes researchers' investigation into the impact of MB-104 on CS1 positive and negative cells in vitro, as well as T cells due to shared CS1 antigen expansion. The researchers demonstrated MB-104 does not confer biologically significant fratricide and can be successfully manufactured as evident by viability, growth kinetics and fold expansion, despite the shared antigen expression between tumor cells and T cells. CS1 positive T cells are present in culture during the expansion of MB-104, suggesting absence of fratricide. Finally, MB-104 can induce potent anti-tumor cell lysis and proliferates in response to tumor cells but not primary T cells expressing CS1. Taken together, their results demonstrate MB-104 is a novel CS1-targeting CAR T that shows potent anti-tumor cell lysis but spares normal T cells, despite the shared CS1 antigen expression.

Title: Development of an Immunohistochemistry Assay for the Detection of CS-1 Expression in Multiple Myeloma Patients

Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies or Assay Development

Abstract number: 897

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM ET

Room: Exhibit Hall C & D

Authors: Bethany Biron Girard, James Edinger, Ekta Patel, Translational Sciences, Mustang Bio, Worcester, MA

This poster details a study in which researchers evaluated commercially available CS1 antibodies for IHC and identified the best clone with high specificity for CS1 to improve screening subjects for CS1 positive tumor expression prior to treatment and correlate efficacy with antigen expression. The researchers, for the first time, developed and optimized a robust immunohistochemistry assay for the assessment of CS1 expression in bone marrow core biopsy samples and plasmacytoma solid tumor samples from multiple myeloma ("MM") patients, which can be used for enrollment into Mustang's CS1 CAR T clinical trials.

For more information, including abstracts, please visit the ASGCT meeting website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/am20/ .

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

