Reputation.com Reveals Speakers for Virtual Transform '20

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced the full lineup of speakers for Transform ‘20, the premier annual event for digital marketing practitioners interested in bolstering their skillset and learning more about online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) strategies and best practices. This year's virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 21.



What: Transform ‘20

Who: Reputation.com executives and other leaders across the auto, healthcare and property management industries (full list of speakers below).

When: Thursday, May 21, at 9 a.m. ET

Where: Online registration at https://transform.reputation.com/.

Event Details: Transform ‘20 is ideal for business leaders tasked with driving revenue growth, enhancing their digital brand presence and delivering exceptional customer experience, critical steps for businesses of all types, especially now as they navigate uncharted territory in the era of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will learn how to champion and execute game-changing customer experience and online reputation management initiatives within their organization while helping to shape the future of digital marketing as a whole.

The Transform ‘20 virtual conference will feature more than three hours of content, including industry-specific breakout sessions for healthcare, automotive and property management. Confirmed speakers include:

Keynote Speakers

Marc Cannon, Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation

Tara Raeber Vail, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Ascension

Rebecca Burns, Ph.D., Global Head of Customer Engagement at GM

Howard Curtis, Vice President, Marketing Communications at The Learning Experience

Joe Fuca, CEO at Reputation.com

Jason Grier, Chief Customer Officer at Reputation.com

Pranav Desai, Vice President of Product Management at Reputation.com

Auto Breakout Session

David Saunders, Manager of Online Reputation and Customer Experience Consulting, Nissan

Scott Ezell, Senior Planner of Digital Customer Experience at Nissan

Healthcare Breakout Session

Eric Schmuttenmaer, Associate Vice President Digital Technology & Innovation at AMITA Health

Patric Wiesmann, Managing Director and General Manager of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Reputation.com

Celine Patterson, Lead, Online Reputation Management, Universal Health Services, Inc.

Property Management Breakout Session

Brian Ericson, Vice President of Marketing Insights and Technology at Cortland

Becca Hallisey, National Marketing Manager at Greystar

Adam Saucedo, Brand Reputation Manager at Main Street Renewal

General Session Breakout Session

Lindsay Ellis, Marketing Director at Re-Bath

Jessica Carroll, Vice President, Customer Success & Lifecycle at TenFour

"Customer experience and reputation matters now more than ever, and if your brand isn't proactively soliciting, consolidating, promoting and acting on feedback at every stage of the journey — particularly at this time — consumers will take their business elsewhere," said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. "Transform is all about highlighting this fact and sharing best practices to better connect companies to their customers to deliver the best possible customer experience."

Complete details on the event can be found at https://transform.reputation.com/.

