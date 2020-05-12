Amdocs Releases Third Quarter FY20 Conference Schedule

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2020:

May 13: Barclays Americas Select Conference - Virtual

10:00 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations May 14: ﻿J.P. Morgan 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference - Virtual

Investor meetings only

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations﻿ June 2: Wolfe Research Virtual Bus Tour

9:00 am ET Presentation + Q&A

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO June 2: BofA Securities Global Technology Conference – Virtual

9:15 am PT Fireside Chat + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 4: Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Virtual

Investor meetings only

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of Media, Network and Technology and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 9: Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Virtual

Investor meetings only

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 16: Nasdaq 42nd Investor Conference – Virtual

Presentation Time TBD + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs President & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com .

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

