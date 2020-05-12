Seed Treatment Market to Exhibit 12.19% CAGR till 2025; Increasing Use of Commercial Seeds to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size is anticipated to gain traction from the increasing use of commercial seeds, says Fortune Business Insights in their recently published report titled, "Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025." Seed treatment products help farmers and agricultural professionals to protect seeds of high value with efficiency and lessen the concentration of chemical active ingredients, thereby ensuring appropriate germination of seeds and high crop productivity. As per this report, the value of the market stood at USD 5.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to touch USD 13.46 billion by the end of 2025. The market is further anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.19% during the aforementioned forecast period.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Seed Treatment Market are:

Nufarm

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemicals

Arysta LifeScience

DowDupont

Incotec

Adama Agricultural Solutions

FMC Corporation

BASF

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers a complete overview of the market and factors attributed to its growth such as drivers, restraints, possible challenges, and upcoming opportunities of the market. It provides details of the competitive landscape of the market, list of players operating in it, and the strategies adopted by them to reach for the top position in the market during the forecast period. The report also lists major industry developments, key industry trends, and other interesting insights that will be helpful for investors. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Usage of Pesticide to Augment Growth

With the rising need to feed the globally growing population, it is important to ensure that agricultural production is of ace quality. This acts as the key seed treatment market growth driver. Besides this, the rise in the use of pesticides for crop protection, disease, and pest control, and management will also aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period. However, government regulations imposed on the use of certain chemicals for crop protection may pose a major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the launch of an innovative combination of products and rising application of high-yielding variety crops is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for this market in the long run.

Segment:

Biological Seed Segment to Witness Robust Growth, Backed by High Acceptance from Crop Producers

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into synthetic chemicals and biologicals. Among these, the biological seed segment accounted for 16.24% of the share and is likely to witness strong growth in the forecast period. This is since biological seeds help to yield crops on the one side and at the same time helps plants to minimize biotic stress. Therefore, this segment is likely to gain more popularity than synthetic chemicals.



Regional Analysis-

Rising Popularity and Increasing Adoption of Seed Treatment will Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

Geographically, North America, grappled by South America is likely to emerge as the largest region. North America procured a revenue of USD 2.01 billion in 2017. South America stands as the largest distributor of corn and soybean goods and the commercial growth of this sector is likely to boost the regional market in the coming years as well. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period on account of the increasing popularity and high adoption of seed treatment procedures on a large scale.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Engage in Mergers & Acquisitions to Broaden Product Portfolio

Most of the vendors functioning in this market are focusing on the generation of more sales and are therefore launching new seed treatment products in the market. Some of the reputed enterprises are also acquiring local players to increase their product portfolios. A few of the others are conducting awareness programs to educate farmers about the availability of various seed treatment procedures and products that will support them to yield better crops.



Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:



April 2019 – CERTEZA N, a product for functional seed treatment was launched in Brazil by IHARA for controlling nematodes in corn crops and soybean.



May 2019 – A new product for fungicide treatment called VAYANTIS was launched by Syngenta for catering to the needs of the crop producer in terms of cereals such as canola, soybeans, corn, and others. The new VAYANTIS consists of Phytophthora and Pythium for better germination of the seeds, thereby ensuring high crop production.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview on Seed and Crop Production Trends – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Synthetic Chemicals Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function

Seed Protection Seed Enhancement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Technique

Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage of Seed Treatment

On-farm Off-farm Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop

Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





