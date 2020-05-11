Inuvo to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday May 14, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-584-1507

International Dial-in Number: 1-212-231-2920

Conference ID: 21962381

Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139871

A telephone replay will be available through May 28, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 21962381 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer- oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com