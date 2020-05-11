Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 11, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Share:

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC, "Great Elm")) today released its fiscal third quarter 2020 results. 

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (833) 921-1653; international callers should dial +1 (778) 560-2576. Participants should enter the Conference ID 3197590 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:
https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2161471/C93C040DDE499685608275DC51E73996.

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm's website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations                                                               
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                                         
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com