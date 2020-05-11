KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES STRENGTHENS BOARD WITH APPOINTMENT OF FORMER OHIO LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Los Angeles, CA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California /GLOBENEWSWIRE/- May 11, 2020. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced the appointment of Mary Tylor to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent Director.

Mary Taylor is a certified public accountant and, prior to her political career, spent 16 years in the private sector, including 12 years with Bober Markey Fedorovich, an Akron-based CPA and advisory firm. Her political background includes being on the Green City Council as well as being elected to the Ohio General Assembly and subsequently to serve as the Ohio state auditor in 2006. She also served as the 65th lieutenant governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019. She was most recently a candidate in the Republican Party primary for Governor of Ohio in the 2018 election. Mary has two degrees from the University of Akron.

"We are excited to welcome Mary to the Kronos Board of Directors. Mary is an accomplished executive with management experience, having lead the functions at a variety of government and private organizations, and has spent the majority of her career helping the people of Ohio," said Julius Toth, COO. "We believe that Mary's experience will further complement our Board of Directors and our Company's recent transformation into a national supplier of much needed products that improve people's wellbeing through improved indoor air quality."

"I'm delighted to be joining the Board of Directors of Kronos Advanced Technologies. With its mission to improve the health through improved indoor air quality, Kronos brings much needed innovation during this pandemic together with the most advanced technology currently on the market. This appointment also has special meaning for me. I built my career in business and government working to improve Ohio families' lives," said Mary Tylor. "With Kronos, I join a company dedicated to improving health and developing products with large market opportunities and more jobs to the State of Ohio. I look forward to working with the Board and management team."

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently the Company is planning to file additional patents in order to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the Exclusive distributor and licensee of the newest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

