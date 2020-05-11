Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming May Financial Conferences
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the Company will participate at the following "virtual" financial conferences.
Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cowen Virtual 2020 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Fireside Chat: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pixelworks.com/investors.
Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.
About Pixelworks, Inc.
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.
Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
