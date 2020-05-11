NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2020
6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series Fireside Chat
at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 15TH
RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference presentation
at 1:20 p.m. ET on May 20TH
PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation therapies to treat rare genetic diseases caused by mutant genes, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series, as well as present a corporate overview and business update at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, which are both being held in May 2020.
|Conferences Details:
|Event:
|6th Annual SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Life Sciences Summit Virtual Series
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Friday, May 15TH
|Time:
|2:30 p.m. ET
|Event:
|RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Healthcare Conference – Virtual Format
|Format:
|Presentation
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 20TH
|Time:
|1:20 p.m. ET
|Location:
|Webcast Link - or at the company's website (click here)
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic diseases.
NeuBase Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
OP: (617) 430-7576
NeuBase Media Contact:
Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
cait@lifescipublicrelations.com
OP: (646) 751-4366