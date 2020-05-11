Liteye Experts Provide CUAS Long-Term Service & Support!

Centennial, Colorado, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, based in Denver Colorado, is a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS). Continuing a three-year run of production and delivery of the US configured Anti-UAS Defense Systems (AUDS), Liteye will now be providing service and support for the next four years.

Liteye, founded by Kenneth Geyer and Tom Scott in January of 2000, was recently ranked in the Top 50 privately held companies in Colorado. Liteye has over $100M in counter drone contracts with the US Government, while AUDS is Combat Proven with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others.

US configured AUDS is a leading CUAS solution that can be layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat a wide range of malicious small UAS threats being encountered today. The C-AUDS (Containerized AUDS) variant features a state-of-the-art operator suite, hardened for use in any climate, and can easily be moved between locations. The Liteye services team provides 24/7 reach back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against the threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

Kenneth Geyer, CEO states "Liteye has AUDS in operation all over the world, and now with Liteye experts providing service and support, the Good-Guys will get what they need from us to accomplish their mission". Mr. Geyer goes on to say, "As the threat continues to escalate, and drone technology continues to improve, we are diligent about improving AUDS and providing on-time delivery, service and support to those who need it. We consistently out-perform other CUAS companies, and AUDS remains extremely effective against these evolving threats"

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, convert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats.

