Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP. SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2020 results on Monday, May 11, 2020.  

Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 7099005 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations
                                                                                                                         
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2seyne5g

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC targets catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations                                                               
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                                         
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com