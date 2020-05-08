Brookfield Business Partners Announces Change to the Board of Directors

BROOKFIELD, News, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU) ("Brookfield Business Partners") announced today that Anthony Gardner has stepped down from our Board of Directors in order to accept a position as a Managing Partner at Brookfield Asset Management, based in London, U.K. Mr. Gardner, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union from 2014 to 2017, intends to join Brookfield as an executive in its Private Equity Group where he will focus on European investment opportunities and strategic initiatives.



Jeffrey Blidner, Chair of our Board, stated, "I would like to thank Anthony for his guidance and support as a Board member for the past two and a half years and wish him success in his new senior management role with Brookfield."

A search is underway for a new director to join the Brookfield Business Partners Board and is expected to be completed later this year.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Claire Holland

Tel: +1 (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investors:

Alan Fleming

Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736

Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

