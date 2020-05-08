Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2020 (ex-dividend date of July 6, 2020).

