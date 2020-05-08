Market Overview

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update on May 12, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James "JD" Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date
Time
Toll free (U.S.)
International
Conference ID
Webcast (live and replay)
         Tuesday, May 12, 2020  
4:30 p.m. ET
(866) 672-5029
(409) 217-8312
5646947
www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section
     

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

