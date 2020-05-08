Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FG, MEET, and DLPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 12:37pm   Comments
NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FG) in in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ("FNF").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FG shareholders can elect to either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock for each FG share they own.  If you own FG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fgl-holdings-inc/

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MEET shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of MEET common stock that they own.  If you own MEET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/the-meet-group-inc/

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. ("BWA").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.62 based upon BWA's May 7, 2020 closing price of $27.84.  If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/

