ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 12:25pm   Comments
GLENVIEW, Ill., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.07 per share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.28 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com

Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com

