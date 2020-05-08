Sirius Wins Seven IBM Partner Awards at Think 2020

San Antonio, TX, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the first digital IBM Think conference, IBM presented Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, awards in seven global and North American categories, including an IBM Beacon Award in the Security category, and Top National Business Partner for North America.

According to Sirius President and CEO Joe Mertens, "We are proud to be recognized by IBM for our demonstrated excellence, exceptional client experiences, and record of helping clients drive business growth based on IBM technologies and services. For more than 40 years, our relationship with IBM has contributed to our success as a leading solutions integrator, and we look forward to many more years as a top IBM Business Partner."

2020 IBM Beacon Awards

IBM announced that Sirius was the 2020 IBM Beacon Award winner for the Outstanding Security Solution category, as well as a Beacon Finalist Award winner in two other categories: Most Innovative Client Experience on Z, and Most Innovative AI Infrastructure Solution with IBM Power Systems.

Sirius was selected as one of only 17 total Beacon Award winners across the IBM® portfolio by a panel of expert judges that consisted of industry experts, IBM executives and industry analysts. The winning solution, Sirius Custom Scripting for QRadar® Backup and Disaster Recovery, draws on expertise from Sirius' dedicated Security practice, unparalleled experience with IBM hardware and software including the entire IBM Security portfolio, and extensive resources in custom coding. The solution provides optimized availability of the QRadar system in the event of a failover to a disaster recovery site, reduced administrative overhead for routine backup and recovery, protection from lost archival QRadar data essential to regulatory compliance, and more.

2020 IBM Excellence Awards

Sirius was recognized with three IBM Excellence Awards for the North America region: Top National Business Partner, IBM Global Financing (IGF) Partner of the Year, and IGF Commercial Financing Partner of the Year. The IBM Excellence Awards recognize IBM Business Partners that deliver stand-out results within their geography to help drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate.

Sirius also took home the global IBM Business Unit Award for Cloud Excellence: Management.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

