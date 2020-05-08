Market Overview

Velan Inc.: Announcement

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 10:22am   Comments
MONTREAL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, it will release its 4th Quarter and annual results for the year ended February 29, 2020.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 21st, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0597 and quoting the reservation number 21962200. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21962200 then follow the system prompts.

For further information, please contact John D. Ball, CFO, at 514-707-2542.

For further information, please contact:
Yves Leduc, President & CEO
OR
John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: (514) 748-7743
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com

Primary Logo

