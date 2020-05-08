ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – LOPE

NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) resulting from allegations that Grand Canyon Education may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a report on Grand Canyon Education entitled "GCE, the Educational Enron." The Citron Report alleged that Grand Canyon Education was improperly using a "captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities," thereby "artificially inflat[ing] the [company's] stock price."

On this news, Grand Canyon Education's stock price fell $7.43 per share, or over 8%, to close at $84.07 per share on January 28, 2020, on unusually high trading volume, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Grand Canyon Education's investors. If you purchased shares of Grand Canyon Education, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1761.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

