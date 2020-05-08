Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bragg Gaming Group Announces Full Year 2019 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call and Closing of GiveMeSport Transaction

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) ("Bragg") today announced that it will be hosting its full year 2019 earnings and business update call on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at 8:30am EST.  

Dominic Mansour, Bragg's Chief Executive Officer, along with Steven Prowse, Bragg's Chief Financial Officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg's Chief Strategy Officer, will host the call.

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:
US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892
US/Canada (toll-free): +1 866 997 6681
UK: 0 800 917 4860
Passcode: 9792139

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 9792139.

In addition, Bragg is pleased to announce that the definitive share purchase agreement with SN&ACK Media Limited, previously announced on May 1st, for the sale of its media division, has met all customary closing conditions and has officially closed as of May 7th, 2020.

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio is ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-289-276-1167
tim@bragg.games

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com