Bio-Path Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 15, 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 8:00am   Comments
HOUSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize™ liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (844) 815-4963 (domestic) or (210) 229-8838 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 7973458. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Events section of the Company's website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event. 

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it will be evaluated in lymphoma and solid tumors clinical studies.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.  

