Marie Robinson Joins Sysco as Chief Supply Chain Officer

HOUSTON, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced today that Marie Robinson has joined the company as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer. She is Sysco's senior supply chain leader with responsibility for leading the company's supply chain transformation aimed at accelerating profitable growth through more tailored supply chain solutions.

"I am thrilled to have a leader of Marie's caliber join our team," said Kevin Hourican, Sysco's president and chief executive officer. "She brings substantial experience leading international supply chain organizations, network transformation initiatives, distribution centers, and private transporation fleets at a global scale. Her previous success in driving change through partnerships gives me great confidence that she will help us successfully drive transformative efforts at Sysco."

Prior to joining Sysco, Robinson was senior vice president, chief operations and transformation officer for Capri Holding Limited, the parent holding company of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, where her responsibilities included logistics, distribution, supply chain planning, indirect procurement, industrial engineering, fulfillment operations, factory compliance, customer support and call center operations. Prior to joining Capri, she served as senior vice president, corporate strategy and chief operating officer for Michael Kors Holdings Limited. Her prior experience also includes roles with ToysRUs, The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Smart & Final Stores, LLC and Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. The company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/ , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market . In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059

