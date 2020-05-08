Gentex Announces Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ZEELAND, Mich., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, announced today that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in the interest of the health and well-being of its shareholders, team members, and communities, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders now will be held in a virtual-only meeting format.



As a result, shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.) has not changed.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of March 23, 2020, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders will need to go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GNTX2020 and, when prompted, enter the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials. Those without a 16-digit control number may attend the 2020 Annual Meeting as guests, but will not be entitled to ask questions or vote.

As the meeting will be held virtually, Gentex encourages all shareholders to vote ahead of the meeting via the Internet, by telephone (1-800-690-6903), or by mail, as detailed on their shareholder proxy materials.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies. Visit the Company's web site at www.gentex.com .

