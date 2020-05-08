Market Overview

Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting 2020

Globe Newswire  
May 08, 2020 6:31am   Comments
﻿Hydro reminds shareholders that this year's Annual General Meeting will be held digitally as a preventive measure due to the Covid-19 situation, Monday, May 11, from 10:00 to 12:00. There will be a live webcast with presentations in Norwegian and English and electronic voting.

All shareholders are invited to participate digitally, there will be no opportunity for physical attendance this year.

All documents to the meeting can be found at www.hydro.com/generalforsamling. You can log on to the webcast by clicking https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=117971198. You must identify yourself with the reference number and PIN code from VPS.

See the online guide for a more detailed description of how the digital general meeting is conducted. The online guide describes where to find the reference number and PIN code. Shareholders who need assistance can contact DNB Bank Verdipapirservice by phone +47 23 26 80 20, or send an e-mail to genf@dnb.no

Investor contacts

Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com 

﻿Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com     

