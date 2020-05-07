BARBUTO & JOHANSSON LITIGATION UPDATE: The Law Firm Reminds Investors of Upcoming Class Action Deadlines

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO") informs investors of the pending class action lawsuits against Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV), as well as the upcoming deadlines to petition the court for lead plaintiff. The lawsuits allege federal securities law violations.



FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CLASS ACTION

U.S. District Court: Northern District of Illinois

Class Action Period: February 26, 2016 through March 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period of February 26, 2016 and March 6, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, in part, as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategies, Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts. On March 2, 2020, according to the 2019 10-K, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") notified Fifth Third that it intended to file an enforcement action in relation to alleged unauthorized account openings. On March 9, 2020, the CFPB announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank. Shareholders have until June 8, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

U.S. District Court: Southern District of New York

Class Action Period: February 26, 2019 through November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period of February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, the Defendants made false and misleading statements to investors. Specifically, it is alleged that ServiceMaster failed to inspect clients' property for termite activity, and as a result, the Company faced a wave of termite litigation, which was not disclosed to investors. When the market learned the truth about ServiceMaster, investors suffered damages. Shareholders have until June 9, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you purchased shares of FITB or SERV during their respective class periods, you may contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at no obligation to you, to discuss your options as a class member and petitioning for lead appointment. Mr. Barbuto can be reached at: (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com .

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101

Wellington, FL 33414

1-888-715-2520

www.barjolaw.com