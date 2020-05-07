Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2020 5:19pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:  BCI) ("New Look"), announced today that it will present its first quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) for the financial community.  The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call.  The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

 CONFERENCE CALL 
 Time and date:   Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET)
 Dial-in numbers:  1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
   1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:  May 13th, 2020 (3:00 p.m. ET) to May 27th, 2020 (11:59 p.m. ET)
Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number: 7396003

As of April 30th, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.  New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, IRIS and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our web site www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.


 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com