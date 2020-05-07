Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All figures are in U.S. dollars.



COVID-19: Tucows shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to read Tucows' public statement regarding COVID-19, which is available here: https://bit.ly/2LavpOc .

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

3 Months Ended March 31 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) % Change Net revenue 83,985 78,953 6 % Gross Profit 25,150 22,651 11 % Net income 2,834 2,799 1 % Basic Net earnings per common share 0.27 0.26 4 % Adjusted EBITDA1,2 12,681 9,431 34 % Net cash provided by operating activities 14,073 8,991 57 %





1. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table. 2. Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 reflects the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition on March 18, 2019, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.1 million, compared to $0.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit

(In Thousands of US Dollars)

Revenue Gross Profit 3 Months ended

March 31 3 Months ended

March 31 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Network Access Services: Mobile Services 20,148 20,809 10,291 10,066 Other Services 4,308 2,443 2,592 1,374 Total Network Access Services 24,456 23,252 12,883 11,440 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 45,964 42,591 9,495 7,752 Value Added Services 4,707 4,184 3,922 3,390 Total Wholesale 50,671 46,775 13,417 11,142 Retail 8,449 8,642 4,215 4,283 Portfolio3 409 284 282 156 Total Domain Services 59,529 55,701 17,914 15,581 Network Expenses: Network, other costs - - (2,416 ) (2,395 ) Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (3,231 ) (1,975 ) Total Network expenses - - (5,647 ) (4,370 ) Total 83,985 78,953 25,150 22,651





3. During the first quarter of 2020, portfolio revenue consisted of individual sales from its surname portfolio following the sale of the Company's remaining domain name portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019. Going forward, portfolio revenue will only consist of surname portfolio sales.

"The first quarter was a very solid start to 2020, highlighted by year-over-year growth in revenue and gross profit of 6% and 11%, respectively, and cash flow from operations of more than $14 million," said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. "Our Domains business continued to benefit from our focus on high-quality reseller customers, which contributed to more than a 20% year-over-year increase in gross margin in the Wholesale channel. In our Ting Mobile business, as expected we benefited from the improved economics of our carrier relationships. And at Ting Internet, we continued to steadily expand the network, adding another new town, further expanding potential serviceable addresses, increasing the number of homes passed, adding new customers, and nearly doubling gross profit year-over-year with the contribution of the acquisition of Cedar Holdings, which we closed on January 1."



Financial Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $84.0 million from $79.0 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 increased 1.3% to just over $2.8 million, or $0.27 per share, from just under $2.8 million, or $0.26 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2020 increased 34% to $12.7 million from $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 reflects a full quarter of contribution from the Ascio and Cedar Holdings acquisitions in March 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $12.4 million compared with $20.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 and $11.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

3 months ended

March 31 2020 (unaudited) 2019 (unaudited) Net income for the period 2,834 2,799 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,990 1,925 Amortization of intangible assets 3,301 2,040 Interest expense, net 1,150 972 Accretion of contingent consideration 87 - Provision for income taxes 1,101 1,257 Stock-based compensation 801 525 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts 348 (118 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (42 ) (328 ) Acquisition and transition costs* 111 359 Adjusted EBITDA 12,681 9,431 *Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company's acquisition of Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS ( http://opensrs.com ), Enom ( http://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( http://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( http://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( http://tucows.com ).

Tucows Inc. March 31, December 31, Consolidated Balance Sheets 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,446 $ 20,393 Accounts receivable 12,480 14,564 Inventory 2,553 3,457 Prepaid expenses and deposits 13,464 13,478 Derivative instrument asset, current portion 172 731 Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion 93,893 91,252 Income taxes recoverable 1,460 1,800 Total current assets 136,468 145,675 Derivative instrument asset, long-term portion 370 - Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion 18,127 17,915 Property and equipment 94,289 82,121 Right of use operating lease asset 11,463 11,335 Contract costs 1,371 1,400 Intangible assets 59,915 57,654 Goodwill 115,837 109,818 Total assets $ 437,840 $ 425,918 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,996 $ 6,671 Accrued liabilities 7,838 9,373 Customer deposits 14,132 14,074 Derivative instrument liability 1,718 - Operating lease liability, current portion 1,488 1,413 Deferred revenue, current portion 126,152 123,101 Accreditation fees payable, current portion 1,045 952 Income taxes payable 1,302 1,324 Total current liabilities 162,671 156,908 Deferred revenue, long-term portion 26,493 26,202 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 208 216 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 9,293 9,424 Loan payable, long-term portion 113,545 113,503 Other long-term liability 3,152 - Deferred tax liability 27,122 25,471 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,562,774 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 18,751 16,633 Additional paid-in capital - 880 Retained earnings 77,323 76,208 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (718 ) 473 Total stockholders' equity 95,356 94,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 437,840 $ 425,918











Tucows Inc. Three months ended March 31,

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 83,985 $ 78,953 Cost of revenues: Cost of revenues 53,188 51,932 Network expenses (*) 2,416 2,395 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,877 1,801 Amortization of intangible assets 354 174 Total cost of revenues 58,835 56,302 Gross profit 25,150 22,651 Expenses: Sales and marketing (*) 8,985 8,741 Technical operations and development (*) 2,751 2,523 General and administrative (*) 4,741 4,448 Depreciation of property and equipment 113 124 Amortization of intangible assets 2,947 1,866 Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts 441 (79 ) Total expenses 19,978 17,623 Income from operations 5,172 5,028 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (1,150 ) (972 ) Other income, net (87 ) - Total other income (expenses) (1,237 ) (972 ) Income before provision for income taxes 3,935 4,056 Provision for income taxes 1,101 1,257 Net income for the period 2,834 2,799 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities (1,234 ) 549 Net amount reclassified to earnings 43 61 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of $366 and ($194) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 (1,191 ) 610 Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,643 $ 3,409 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,612,230 10,634,842 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,713,678 10,835,897 (*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows: Network expenses $ 87 $ 57 Sales and marketing $ 370 $ 196 Technical operations and development $ 167 $ 117 General and administrative $ 177 $ 155











Tucows Inc. Three months ended March 31, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash provided by: Operating activities: Net income for the period $ 2,834 $ 2,799 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,990 1,925 Loss on write off of property and equipment - 22 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 67 78 Amortization of intangible assets 3,301 2,040 Net amortization contract costs 29 19 Accretion of contingent consideration 87 - Deferred income taxes (recovery) (190 ) 462 Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (180 ) (356 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability (179 ) (30 ) Loss on disposal of domain names 13 4 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts 348 (118 ) Stock-based compensation 801 525 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 2,151 (1,188 ) Inventory 904 408 Prepaid expenses and deposits 25 (390 ) Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees (2,853 ) (1,716 ) Income taxes recoverable 500 (1,236 ) Accounts payable 1,771 786 Accrued liabilities (1,831 ) 1,321 Customer deposits 58 287 Deferred revenue 3,342 3,269 Accreditation fees payable 85 80 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,073 8,991 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 17 72 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (182 ) (339 ) Repurchase of common stock (3,117 ) - Proceeds received on loan payable - 32,940 Repayment of loan payable - (4,600 ) Payment of loan payable costs (25 ) (207 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,307 ) 27,866 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (9,943 ) (10,435 ) Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group (net of cash of $66) (8,770 ) - Acquisition of Ascio Technologies (net of cash of $1) - (28,024 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,713 ) (38,459 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,947 ) (1,602 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,393 12,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,446 $ 11,035 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,154 $ 976 Income taxes paid, net $ 956 $ 2,118 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 1,102 $ 392 Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ 2,000 $ - Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ 3,065 $ -











Tucows Inc. Three months ended March 31, Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income for the period $ 2,834 $ 2,799 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,990 1,925 Amortization of intangible assets 3,301 2,040 Interest expense, net 1,150 972 Accretion of contingent consideration 87 - Provision for income taxes 1,101 1,257 Stock-based compensation 801 525 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts 348 (118 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (42 ) (328 ) Acquisition and other costs1 111 359 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,681 $ 9,431 1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of eNom in January 2017, Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

