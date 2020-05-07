The medium is the message as NYU Tandon students do first-ever virtual showcase

BROOKLYN, New York, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The doors to New York City's museums, galleries, cinemas, and media installations may be closed, but the NYU Tandon School of Engineering is opening virtual doors to a live-streamed event on Tuesday, May 12, for audiences seeking inspiring, inventive, and creative expression at the nexus of art, technology, reality, and illusion.

Students in NYU Tandon's Integrated Digital Media (IDM) program have converted a yearly, in-house showcase of graduate and undergraduate projects into a live-streamed event, the 2020 IDM.Showcase, accessible virtually. The event will feature dozens of works employing video, audio, physical computing, installations, software programs, VR/AR/XR, motion capture, apps, accessibility design, wearables, and a variety of explorations of human-computer interfaces.

When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Where: http://idm.show

When: 3:00 P.M — 10 P.M.

SCHEDULE

- 3:00 — Introduction

Works, presentations, and exhibitions focused on :

- 3:30 — Storytelling

- 4:00 — Community

- 4:20 — Problem Solving

- 5:15 — Culture

- 5:30 — Interpreting

- 6:00 — Activism

- 7:00 — Experimental media

- 8:00 — Pure Creation

- 9:10 — Reflection

- 9:30 — Closing speeches by R. Luke Dubois and Scott Fitzgerald

"Our students realized that their talents and the work that expresses it is ideally suited to the very medium upon which we all are relying so heavily to connect with each other now," said Kat Sullivan, visiting industry assistant professor and IDM Showcase organizer. "We think we have created not only a showcase for faculty and students, but an immersive, inspiring event for anyone looking to experience new, interdisciplinary works."

The first-ever, virtual IDM showcase of over 130 installations will feature a digital project database, live streams, interactive online events, student presentations, live Q&A sessions, and more. Among the projects are:

A digital magazine that showcases frank, realistic stories of diverse women to initiate genuine conversations about expectations, ambitions, obstacles, and triumphs

A photo collage series created to find a more relatable approach to understanding what our friends and family who live with addiction experience

An anti-face-recognition helmet that can be customized to display an array of coruscating designs

A work that uses a data scraping app to create a visual representation of the emotional valence of a news article or social post

A speculative user interface design for extraterrestrial exploration

An adventure game using Pokémon Essentials, which allows people to explore media censorship in an imaginary town.

Launched in 2004, NYU Tandon's IDM program fosters creative practice, design research, and multidisciplinary experimentation with emerging media technologies. A "STEAM" program, IDM combines artistic inquiry with scientific research and technological practice to explore the social, cultural, and ethical potentials of emerging technologies.

"The annual IDM Showcase spotlights the breadth of our students' technical skills and the force of their creative spirit, and serves as a powerful testament to the mutually beneficial relationship between STEM skills and the arts," said Jelena Kovačević, dean of NYU Tandon. "By presenting this showcase as an interactive streaming experience, allowing people to enjoy and participate from their homes, the showcase also exemplifies our focus on agile solutions for today's challenges, and lasting contributions for society's improvement."

Alumni of NYU Tandon's IDM program are employed by Apple, Etsy, Instagram, Microsoft, Google, Sony Music Entertainment, and many others.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

Attachments

Karl Greenberg New York University Tandon School of Engineering 646.519.1996 karl.greenberg@nyu.edu