Sprott Inc. Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. ("Sprott" or the "Company") (TSX:SII) today declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, payable on June 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2020.



Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

