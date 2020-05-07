Paris, May 07, 2020, 7pm

AB Science is hosting live webcast on Monday May 11, 2020 on masitinib

in combination with isoquercetine for the treatment of COVID-19

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) will host a live webcast on Monday 11, 2020 following the recent authorization by the French Medicine Agency, ANSM, to initiate a Phase 2 study evaluating masitinib in combination with isoquercetin for the treatment of COVID-19.

This study (AB20001) is a randomized (1:1), open-label Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of masitinib combined with isoquercetin in hospitalized patients with moderate and severe COVID-19. The study will enroll 200 patients (age ≥18 without an upper age limit) at medical centers in France and other countries. The primary objective is to improve the clinical status of patients after 15 days of treatment.

This webcast will feature a presentation by AB Science's management team and Jean-Pierre Kinet, Co-President of AB Science Scientific Committee and will present the detailed study design and further explain the scientific rationale for combining masitinib with isoquercetin.

Dial-In & Webcast Information

Webcast date: Monday, May 11, 2020. USA: 11:30am EST; Europe 5:30pm CET

Number for the US: +1 646 722 4916

Number for France: +33 1 72 72 74 03

International numbers (outside US and France): Numbers for other countries are listed on the webcast page

Conference ID: 77816444#

Webcast and replay here

Jean-Pierre Kinet biography

Professor Jean-Pierre Kinet, M.D., is one of the most prominent immunology experts worldwide, most famous for discovering some of the genes and proteins constituting the immunoglobulin E receptor. These scientific breakthroughs contributed to the introduction of new diagnostic tools and therapies for diseases related to immune system dysregulation. He also is the co-founder and founder of two biotech companies (AB Science and Astarix), and is a board member of several other biotech companies in Europe.

He is Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School (Boston – USA). He is also a member of National Institute of Health (NIH) expert panels, and of the medical Board of the American Asthma Foundation in the USA. Jean-Pierre Kinet is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of UCB Pharma and Managing Partner of iXLife Capital. Jean-Pierre Kinet received his medical degree from the University of Liege (Belgium), and was trained in internal medicine at the Liège University hospital. He has written over 200 publications and holds 10 American and global patents. In 1997, he received the "NIH Inventor Award" and in 2004 the prestigious "NIH Merit Award".

About masitinib

Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (NYSE:AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com .

