Reputation.com Granted Additional Patents to Underscore Leadership in Online Reputation Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced that it has been granted three additional patents covering its online reputation management technology. The patents, "SMS-Based Review Requests," "Automatic Finding of Online Profiles of an Entity Location" and "Enterprise Reputation Evaluation," bring the company's total number of patents held to 31, further strengthening its position as a leader in helping businesses understand their online reputations to get found, get chosen and get better.

The Reputation.com online reputation management and customer experience suite of products is recognized as the only complete, enterprise-grade platform proven to help companies connect to their customers and improve their experience at every touchpoint. These three new patents further enhance Reputation.com's core offerings with capabilities that are unique in the industry.

The new patent entitled "Enterprise Reputation Evaluation" provides further protection for and validation of Reputation.com's Reputation Score technology. Reputation.com's Reputation Score continues to be a key differentiator that provides its customers with a more comprehensive, accurate and complete representation of their brand's online reputation and level of customer satisfaction than the useful, but much narrower, NPS score.

The company's patent "SMS-Based Review Requests" covers review-requesting functionality to reach customers on mobile. By directly engaging with customers when they're on the move and directing them to review sites, businesses get more feedback, ultimately helping rankings and improving trust.

The "Automatic Finding of Online Profiles of an Entity Location" patent builds out the current technology to enhance its ability to find information relative to any searched business. This data not only helps build a Reputation Score, but it also provides valuable insight that can be used to make business improvements.

"These latest patents provide us a unique competitive advantage and demonstrate that we are truly an innovative technology leader in the reputation and customer experience management space," said Brad Null, chief scientist and head of data science at Reputation.com. "Due to our expanding patent portfolio, our competitors simply cannot offer the same services that we offer. With each success, we advance our mission to help businesses manage their online reputations, analyze feedback and increase customer engagement."

