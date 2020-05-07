Ethos Expands C-Suite with First Chief Revenue Officer, Erin Lantz

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos , the company making life insurance ethical and accessible to all, expanded its executive team with the hiring of its first Chief Revenue Officer, Erin Lantz. Lantz brings nearly 20 years of experience building and scaling operations for leading real estate and financial service industry leaders, including Zillow Group and Bank of America. She joins Ethos during a period of critical growth as the company scales to meet consumer demand and deliver unmatched customer experiences in a dynamic market.



"COVID-19's pervasive impact means families are feeling new urgency to get their finances in order should the unexpected happen. In our now constantly-evolving world, it's more important than ever to make sure getting and keeping life insurance coverage is easy and accessible for millions of families across the U.S.," said Peter Colis, CEO and Co-founder at Ethos. "Erin joins us in this mission, with a proven track record of putting innovation and consumers first in even the most complex, fragmented industries. Her leadership will be critical to our evolution and growth."

Prior to Ethos, Lantz spent nearly a decade at Zillow Group, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of Mortgages, during which she helped that business vertical grow from just over $1 million revenue to over $100 million in 2019. She began her career in the financial services sector working for Bank of America and Boston Consulting Group and earned her Master's in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. At Ethos, Lantz will head up the Austin office, helping to build and scale a world-class sales organization and culture. Her role includes a focus on CX strategy that ensures compassion for the customer experience and ethical design in every interaction with Ethos.

"I've always gravitated toward companies in heavily regulated industries because innovation in these sectors often has a profound impact on the people they serve. Life insurance is such a personal, critical service for families, and that feels especially true in our current environment." said Lantz. "Ethos is scaling to meet demand, and I'm eager to help ensure customer experiences scale right alongside that. I've spent my career demystifying daunting but important topics in finance, technology, and real estate, and at Ethos, I see a clear opportunity to do that with life insurance so more families can have peace of mind."

Lantz joins amidst rapid company growth and momentum, including Series C financing round of $60 million led by GV, bringing total funding to-date to more than $100 million and valuation to nearly $500 million. This past year, Ethos quadrupled its revenue growth and expanded its headcount from 35 to over 120 employees, including other key executive hires such as Brett Wilson as VP of Risk & Actuarial, and David Zhang as Head of Finance. In the coming year, Ethos expects to almost double its team, with a particular focus on engineering, sales, product, and design, expanding its offices in Austin and Singapore.

ABOUT ETHOS

Ethos is a new kind of life insurance company making getting coverage easy and accessible for millions of families. Ethos uses predictive analytics and sophisticated data technology to eliminate traditional barriers to life insurance and bring the industry into the modern age. The company built its technology from the ground up with a focus on creating a seamless customer experience; a mobile-first, online application process that takes minutes instead of weeks, and offering coverage without a medical exam for most applicants. The result is a life insurance company that puts people first. Ethos is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sequoia Capital, Accel, Goldman Sachs, and Arrive, a subsidiary of Roc Nation. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.