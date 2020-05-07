Licensing Expo Plans Series of Events to Unite Global Licensing Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation, and after numerous consults with exhibitors, attendees and partners, Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group announces that Licensing Expo, rescheduled to take place in August in Las Vegas, Nev., will not take place. The 40th edition of the world's largest licensing trade show will celebrate next year, returning May 25-27, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, the need to connect with partners, colleagues and the community is greater than ever, so, in partnership with Licensing International, the GLG will deliver a series of multi-platform events through the remainder of 2020.



"The challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it is leaving in its wake has made it impossible for us to deliver the Licensing Expo experience we all know and love in its current dateline," explained Anna Knight, Vice President, Licensing, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "Not running Licensing Expo this year was an incredibly tough decision to make, but what it means is we now have a whole year to rip up the rule books and produce the greatest ever global licensing show to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2021. We have also been collaborating closely with our association partner, Licensing International, to develop a program of new and meaningful events that will continue to unite the global licensing community over the next 12 months."

"We understand first-hand the importance of in-person meetings to move your business forward. The current situation makes this impossible. We will continue to offer programs helping our members and the industry at large to stay informed, stay connected and keep moving forward," says Maura Regan, President, Licensing International.



The first such event is Licensing Week – five days of virtual keynotes, educational seminars, matchmaking, networking and a digital exhibition, taking place June 15-19. Announced less than two weeks ago, the online-only event has drawn much interest from the worldwide licensing community, with sponsorship opportunities nearly sold out. Register to attend for free beginning May 18 at www.licensingweekvirtual.com .

"The positive feedback we've had about Licensing Week has blown us away," said Knight. "We know that now, more than ever, having the chance to connect, do business and network is so important to the licensing community. We are absolutely committed to providing those platforms to engage. June will be the first virtual licensing event, but it will definitely not be the last. And, if you consider what we've managed to achieve with this event in such a short space of time, you can imagine how excited we are about future digital gatherings."

Brand Licensing Europe , Europe's premier licensing trade show, is set to take place October 6-8 at London's ExCeL, and organizers are currently mapping multiple scenarios to ensure the event provides exhibitors and visitors with the best possible experience and return on investment. For more information, visit www.brandlicensing.eu .



Then, in November, Licensing Leadership Summit , the Global Licensing Group's executive level conference and networking event, will return to New York's Hilton Midtown for two full days of thought leadership, Nov. 5-6. To learn more, visit www.licensingleadershipsummit.com

"Licensing Leadership Summit will be a critical date within the 2020 licensing calendar. Living through a pandemic has changed so much of what we thought we knew about licensing, manufacturing, consumers and retail. It's imperative that the best, most experienced brains in the industry unite to help us all understand how these changes will impact our future, how we mitigate the challenges and maximize the opportunities. Every senior person within the global licensing community needs to be at Licensing Leadership Summit in November, contributing to the thinktank that will drive the future of this industry," added Knight.

Says Regan, "The health and safety of our members is our first priority, and we believe that the combination of Licensing International's and GLG's program of events for 2020 and 2021 will provide some much-valued opportunities for online and offline engagement over the next 12 months."

For more information about Licensing Expo, visit www.licensingexpo.com .

For media information:

Lauren Lloyd

(310) 266-4792

LicensingPR@informa.com



About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth and expansion of licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, Licensing International members in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits. Visit LicensingInternational.org for more information.