Aptose to Present at 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2020 7:30am   Comments
SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO, TSX:APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the company will participate in and hold investor meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Conference Presentation Details:

Date:               Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Time:               3:40 – 4:05 pm EDT
Location:         Virtual, Fireside Chat
Webcast:         link

The webcast and presentation will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available on the Aptose website here

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.  LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Greg Chow  Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Executive Vice President, CFO 617-535-7746
650-718-5028 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com 
gchow@aptose.com   
   
SMP Communications  
Susan Pietropaolo  
201-923-2049  
susan@smpcommunications.com   

 

